A new Reno County business offering trailer sales, parts and service will host an open house on Saturday.

Open Range LLC, 7616 S. McNew Road, will hold the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its lot on the corner of K-96 and McNew Road.

Visitors can enjoy fresh donuts and coffee in the morning or lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., said Manager Jason Yoder.

Plans are to give away both a trailer and a storage barn during the event, since the business owner, Dale Lahman, owns a Derksen storage building business on the neighboring property as well.

“We have five brands of trailers: Sharp, Cimarron, Circle D, Aluma, and MaxxD,” Yoder said. “We have horse trailers, aluminum utility trailers, and a line of Maxx D flatbed equipment and dump beds.”

“We also have a full line of parts in our showroom, anything from bearings to axles,” he said. “Any trailer part or feature, you name it, we have it. We can have a part within 24 hours if we don’t have it in stock.”

The new business also features a two-bay shop for service and repairs.

“We can do any trailer repair, from wiring to electric, brakes to axle replacement,” Yoder said.

“We saw a need in the area for trailer sales,” Yoder said of the impetus behind opening the location. “We’re the guys offering a full line, from horse trailers to dump trailers, including stock trailers, flatbeds, and car haulers. We also saw the need for parts and service here in the community.”

Besides himself and Lahman, the business will employ shop technician Cody Yoder (no relation), Yoder said.

“Once the business is up and running, we hope to add three to five more people in the next short while,” he said.

For more information, call (620) 615-1145 or visit the business online at https://www.openrangetrailers.com/home or its Facebook page.