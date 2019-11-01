All-HOAL

volleyball

Below is the 2019 All-Heart of America League volleyball team as selected by the league coaches:

First team

Grace Thompson, Sedgwick, sr.

Kate Eichelberger, Moundridge, so.

Maddy Strecker, Hutchinson Trinity, sr.

Karlie Boeken, Sterling, jr.

Taylinn Lacey, Sedgwick, jr.

Trista Watson, Bennington, so.

Kami Matson, Sedgwick, jr.

Second team

Meg Friday, Hutchinson Trinity, sr.

Rachel Harman, Inman, sr.

Dantile Raney, Inman, jr.

Alexa Scarlett, Sedgwick, so.

Becca Hamersmith, Hutchinson Trinity, jr.

Makenna Linden, Sterling, so.

Patsy Zerger, Sedgwick, sr.

Honorable mention

Brynna Rowley, Ell-Saline, jr.

Erin Durst, Moundridge, jr.

ZiZi Sebrant, Moundridge, sr.

Hailey Unruh, Moundridge, sr.

Lily Hilgenfeld, Remington, so.

Alyssa Harbold, Hutchinson Trinity, jr.

Bennie Horsch, Sterling, so.

Kayla Morris, Sterling, jr.

Jayden May, Marion, so.

Chloe Burkholder, Marion, sr.

Jasey Downing, Bennington, jr.

Avery Feil, Bennington, sr.

Hesston falls

in season finale

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Hesston College volleyball team ended the season with a four-set loss to Kansas City (Kan.) Community College Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference East play in Kansas City.

The Larks fell 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23.

Stats of the match were not reported.

KCKCC improves to 18-13, 4-6 in conference play. Hesston ends the season 14-17, 1-9 in Jayhawk Conference play.

Friends names

track coach

WICHITA — Friends University named Henry Brun as its new head track and field coach.

Brun was the head track coach at Benedictine since 2015. He was recently named the director of track and field and cross country.

"We are excited to welcome Henry as our new track coach," Friends athletic director Rob Ramseyer said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. He will carry on the strong tradition of the program in not only winning, but cultivating a team environment where student-athletes grow in all areas of their lives."

Brun helped lead Benedictine into the top 20 at the NAIA national meet for the women’s program and into the top 30 for the men’s program. The women’s team won the Heart of America Athletic Conference indoor women’s title in 2016. He was named coach of the year that season.

He coached a total of 34 indoor and outdoor conference titles winners, 63 national qualifiers. There were 47 school records set under his tenure.

He coached the national champion women’s 4x800-meter relay team in 2016.

Before going to Benedictine, he was the associated head coach and recruiting coordinator at NCAA Division III Adrian College. He is a graduate of NCAA Division III Alma College, where he was an All-American in the triple jump.

He also served five years in the Air Force.

KWU names

new AD

SALINA — Kansas Wesleyan University named Steve Wilson as its new athletic director.

Wilson succeeds Mike Hermann, who took a position at Old Dominion University in September.

"I am very excited to have Steve on board at Kansas Wesleyan," KWU president Matt Thompson said. "As we looked at the pool of candidates, 60-plus to start; narrowing it down to eight for a first round of interviews and two on-campus interviews; it was clear this was a very desirable position and one that had a great pool of candidates. To know Steve was our final selection indicates that we got the very best."

Wilson spent the last 15 months at Park University-Arizona, a new program that included 11 sports with more than 260 students.

His duties included “coordinating facilities, budgets, fundraising, corporate sponsorships and community relations, including serving as the sports information director as well as the head golf coach.”

Wilson is a 1999 Salina Central graduate and took classes at KWU. He graduated from Kansas State, going on to cover KWU games for KSAL radio. He later took a position with the sports information department at Texas State.

He was a graduate assistant with the K-State sports information department.

He spent 11 years at Park University in Park, Mo., serving various positions including Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Compliance and Sports Information Director. He also served as the women’s golf coach.

Thunder signs

forward Mele

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed veteran forward Tommy Mele.

After four years at American International College, where he scored 32 goals with 23 assists in 132 games, he played in two playoff games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the Central Hockey League in 2011.

Mele played his first full rookie season in 2011-12 with Fort Wayne. He also played for the Alaska Aces, Tulsa Oilers, Norfolk Admirals, Cincinnati Cyclones, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.

He played three games with Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League in the 2014-15 season.

He helped lead Alaska to both the regular season title in 2012 and the playoff title in 2013.

Mele also spent the 2017-18 season with the Milton Keynes Lightning of the British Elite Hockey League.

In 405 professional games, he has 107 goals with 99 assists. In 51 playoff games, he has 10 goals with seven assists.