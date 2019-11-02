LAWRENCE — Sen. Julia Lynn was in no mood to discuss potential conflicts of interest based on intersection of her role as Republican leader of the Senate Commerce Committee and her work for a Lenexa company that earned more than $13.3 million from state contracts since 2016.

At the same time, Lynn didn't want to talk about her role in a private meeting during 2017 in which a major Kansas Department of Commerce data breach was discussed with Secretary Antonio Soave, agency attorney Bob North and one of Lynn's executive colleagues at Allied Global Services, which was seeking contract work to help resolve the hacking scandal.

"I see where this is going," Lynn said in the interview. "Do I need to get an attorney?"

The 14-year veteran of the Senate said influence she would have exerted in Topeka to drum up business for Allied Global Services shouldn't be questioned because Kansas law exempted members of the Legislature from conflicts of interest. Lynn has listed AGS as her employer on required annual statements of substantial interest, but she didn't take steps to recuse herself from situations giving the appearance she leveraged her Senate position for benefit of AGS.

"I have to work," Lynn said. "The only people who can have a conflict of interest are the employees who work within the state, if you look at the statute."

After The Topeka Capital-Journal sought comment from executives at Allied Global Services, Lynn resigned Friday from her job at Inclusion Works, a division of AGS. She had been with the company since 2013.

It's not clear whether Lynn, of Olathe, intends to seek re-election in 2020 in a Senate district that includes Lenexa, DeSoto, Gardner and Olathe.

Republican and Democratic legislators said Lynn's interpretation of state law regarding conflict of interest was inaccurate. Generally, conflict of interest is defined as an instance in which a person stood to derive benefit from actions made in an official capacity. Not only does Kansas law outline conflict-of-interest boundaries for legislators, rules of the Kansas Senate illuminate steps available to lawmakers when confronted with such conflicts.

"It is a citizen Legislature," said House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe. "Transparency and being able to disclose your political conflict is an important part of the process."

"I worry about conflict of interest all the time. All the time," said Sen. Bruce Givens, an El Dorado Republican.

Lynn said her conduct didn't merit scrutiny unless it had been improper for one of her former Senate colleagues to simultaneously serve in the Legislature and work as legal counsel to the Blue Valley school district in Johnson County. Her reference was to Sen. John Vratil, a Republican legislator from 1998 to 2013. He was employed part-time by the district from 1984 to 2011 before accepting a full-time job with the district.

Vratil said Lynn's characterization of state ethics law was "absolutely not true." He said Lynn's position didn't hold up given an informal opinion from the attorney general declaring his work for the school district created no conflict of interest.

"It's easy to deal with a conflict of interest if you acknowledge it," Vratil said.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, said legislators in Kansas were expected to hold jobs outside the Capitol and contribute to their communities. Hensley, a retired school teacher, said the key was whether lawmakers remained silent about conflicts of interest or publicly declared their condition. For example, he said, legislators who operate car dealerships have announced their conflict of interest during policy debates on taxes paid on vehicle purchases.

In 2018, Hensley said, Lynn led the effort to spike a legislative audit of contracting and expenditures by Soave, who had been forced out as commerce secretary a year earlier.

"It's over. He's gone. The department has moved on," Lynn said at that time. She convinced the GOP majority on the joint House and Senate committee to block examination of Soave.



Lynn said the audit proposal had been an attempt by Democrats to embarrass Republicans and she still had no idea whether Soave did anything wrong. Soave's financial conduct eventually became the subject of a criminal inquiry by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Capital-Journal reported in May that Soave forced commerce IT staff, in violation of agency rules, to transfer information on thousands of businesses from the state computers to his private consulting company in Johnson County.



"I think post audit wasn't allowed to do their job," Hensley said. "It doesn't surprise me Senator Lynn would want to reject it. What it would uncover is her obvious conflicts of interest in all of this."

Lynn, interviewed after an economic development conference at the University of Kansas in which she called for more government transparency, alleged Gov. Laura Kelly was engaged in a "politically motivated" attack on certain state contractors, including Allied Global Services, viewed as insufficiently loyal to the Democratic governor.

"They want to use their own people and I get that," Lynn said.

The Kelly administration is in the midst of a broad examination of executive branch contracts with the objective of moving away from arrangements not beneficial to taxpayers. Outsourcing state agency staffing and operations generated intense controversy during the tenure of GOP Govs. Jeff Colyer and Brownback. Much of the consternation reflected growing reliance on no-bid contracts and difficulty holding companies accountable for shortcomings.

The Kelly administration terminated in May a pair of the Kansas Department of Revenue's no-bid IT contracts with CGI Technologies valued at $110 million. In August, the Kansas Department for Children and Families broke the $7.8 million contract for a youth reading program after an audit indicated money was squandered by contractors.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment put one of the state's contractors operating the $3 billion Medicaid program, Aetna Better Health, on notice that it could be terminated for failure to meet performance standards.

"Governor Kelly asked state agencies to do a thorough review of state contracts from the previous administration to make sure each one is in the best interest of Kansas," said Dena Sattler, spokeswoman for Kelly. "They have turned up serious problems with contracts in various state operations. Making sure all contracts and expenditures of taxpayer dollars are executed in a legal, responsible, prudent and transparent way has been and will continue to be business as usual for the Kelly administration."

On a smaller scale, the Department of Commerce terminated a team of consultants provided by Allied Global Services for the overhaul of an agency data system, America's Job Link Alliance, that was victimized by hackers in 2017. Hackers of the system, known as AJLA, gained access to 5.5 million Social Security numbers of people in 10 states.

"They terminated eight people. Then rehired them through a competitor," said George Saad, vice president of Allied Global Services.

AGS, founded more than 50 years ago, began offering personnel services to state agencies in 2008. It held until Friday a contract with the Department of Revenue providing contract labor for IT jobs on the KanLicense project, which included a new title and registration system and a new driver's license processing operation. That modernization effort had faltered under contractor 3M before being transferred in 2018 to CGI Technologies. Kelly, in turn, fired CGI this year.

In 2018, Colyer praised the "extraordinarily smooth" rollout of software for the driver's license system crafted under AGS' contract. Under that contract, state records show, AGS billed the state $2.41 million.

A broader state contract with AGS enabled the company to compete with more than a dozen comparable firms to provide IT staff to multiple agencies. The latest version of the deal renewed in 2016 expires in May. The state has paid AGS $10.94 million under the current contract, according to state records.

"We try to run a really good company with shared values," said Jason Trachsel, chief executive officer at AGS.

He said controversy swirling around Lynn unfairly placed AGS in a negative light because it didn't depend on the senator to procure state contracts. In addition, he said it was difficult to understand what Lynn did wrong as an employee or legislator.

"I'm not a political guy at all. I honestly don't see a conflict of interest," Trachsel said.

Trachsel said the 2017 meeting Lynn attended with AGS executive Frank Russo and commerce department officials to discuss the hacking problem didn't land AGS another contract. However, AGS officials said Lynn was included in that meeting specifically because she was chairwoman of the commerce committee in the Senate.

Lynn was elected to the Senate in 2006 and declared on her statement of substantial interest that she received income from sale of Mary Kay cosmetics. She also reported income from the ministry program Youthfront.

In 2012, Lynn was appointed chair of the Senate committee. Within a year, she joined AGS. One of the company's executives was then-Rep. Marvin Kleeb, a Johnson County Republican and champion of outsourcing state government jobs to the private sector. Kleeb didn't return a call for comment.

Lynn chaired the committee during vetting of Soave as Brownback's pick to lead the Department of Commerce. She praised Soave's business savvy and declared his appointment a turning point for the agency. Months after Lynn endorsed Soave's confirmation, the state renewed AGS' biggest contract. AGS made political contributions of $500 in 2016 and 2017 to Lynn's re-election campaign for Senate.

Lynn said she didn't deserve to be quizzed about her allegiance to AGS or dedication to the Senate, but invited an examination of her record.

"Well, go find the threads," Lynn said. "I think this is a political witch hunt."