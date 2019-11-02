Saturday

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 6A

BV West 46, SM West 20

Blue Valley 45, SM East 14

Derby 69, Wichita North 7

Dodge City 34, Wichita Campus 13

Junction City 34, Wichita Southeast 0

Lawrence 38, Washburn Rural 21

Lawrence Free State 34, Wichita South 12

Manhattan 35, Hutchinson 7

Olathe East 37, Olathe South 20

Gardner-Edgerton 42, SM North 7

Topeka 48, Garden City 14

Class 8-Man Division I

Clifton-Clyde 66, Hoxie 20

Hill City 64, Trego 40

Class 8-Man Division II

Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Northern Valley 30

Class 5A

Andover 28, Salina Central 7

BV Southwest 31, KC Washington 6

Emporia 41, Newton 29

Great Bend 42, Wichita Heights 35

Hays 31, Goddard-Eisenhower 6

Maize 49, Liberal 14

Maize South 31, Salina South 0

Mill Valley 52, Topeka West 0

Shawnee Heights 7, Lansing 0

St. James Academy 27, Leavenworth 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 63, Highland Park 0

Wichita Bishop Carroll 49, Valley Center 7

Wichita Northwest 55, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14

Class 4A

Andover Central 42, Circle 7

Arkansas City 55, Ulysses 17

Augusta 29, Coffeyville 26, 2OT

Bishop Miege 67, Labette County 13

Bonner Springs 49, Eudora 12

Buhler 19, Wellington 7

Chanute 28, Fort Scott 7

Louisburg 14, Atchison 7

McPherson 63, Abilene 7

Mulvane 47, Independence 14

Paola 56, Ottawa 9

Spring Hill 17, Pittsburg 13

Tonganoxie 49, Baldwin 0

Winfield 37, El Dorado 0

Class 3A

Andale 68, Clay Center 7

Beloit 44, Larned 6

Cheney 51, Rock Creek 18

Clearwater 35, Hesston 28

Colby 42, Nickerson 0

Concordia 43, Hugoton 18

Holton 34, Santa Fe Trail 27

Jefferson West 20, Marysville 14

Perry-Lecompton 38, Wamego 21

Prairie View 34, Caney Valley 7

Scott City 35, Holcomb 18

Topeka Hayden 35, Sabetha 0

Wichita Collegiate 35, Halstead 14

Class 2A

Belle Plaine 17, Chaparral 14

Cimarron 36, Minneapolis 0

Conway Springs 42, Cherryvale 13

Eureka 31, Hutchinson Trinity 6

Hoisington 47, Southwestern Hts. 0

Lakin 21, Ellsworth 14

Nemaha Central 49, St. Mary's 20

Riley County 38, Pleasant Ridge 20

Rossville 42, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 7

Southeast Saline 47, Riverside 16

First Round

Class 1A

Centralia 50, Troy 0

Ell-Saline 27, Oakley 14

Hillsboro 49, Pleasanton 0

Inman 49, Stanton County 6

Lyndon 34, Northern Heights 24

Maranatha Academy 74, Bennington 46

Meade 42, Syracuse 6

Plainville 56, Salina Sacred Heart 7

Republic County 54, Ellis 16

Uniontown 33, Marion 8

Non-Playoff Games

Atchison 38, Council Grove 7

Christ Preparatory Academy 41, NOAH, Okla. 14

Douglass 16, Wichita Independent 12

Erie 30, West Franklin 8

Haven 38, Chapman 26

Hays-TMP-Marian 54, Ellinwood 0

Kingman 40, Goodland 6

McLouth 22, Northeast-Arma 18

Mission Valley 56, Horton 8

Phillipsburg 44, Lyons 7

Smoky Valley 48, Wichita Trinity 0