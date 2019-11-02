Voters will have the opportunity to pick their representatives in local city government and school boards Tuesday.

Voters will have the opportunity to pick their representatives in local city government and school boards Tuesday.

Polls for the city and school board election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Clerk Janet Klasinski said.

The County Clerk’s Office has been offering voters the opportunity to vote early. But advance voting will end at noon Monday.

Klasinski is predicting an overall voter turnout of 15% in Leavenworth County for Tuesday’s election.

There will be several contested races on the ballot. In Leavenworth, there are seven candidates vying for three positions on the City Commission.

And there are seven candidates running for four positions on the Leavenworth Board of Education.

In Lansing, three members of the City Council are facing challengers. And there are 12 candidates running for four positions on the Lansing Board of Education.

A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution also appears on the ballot.

If approved, the amendment would end the state government’s practice of adjusting census numbers for military personnel and college students. The adjusted census numbers have been used in the past for drawing districts for the Kansas Senate and Kansas House of Representatives.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office has produced a brochure that argues the practice of the census is expensive and has minimal impact. It is estimated the adjustment for the 2020 census will cost the state about $835,000. And the 2010 census adjustment impacted about 13,000 people out of a state population of 2.9 million.

Kansas is the only state that uses the practice of adjusting census numbers for college students and military personnel, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR