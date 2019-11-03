New single family residence 417 Kisiwa Village Rd., $190,000, Strawn Contracting Inc.
Tear-off & reroof 3817 Mission Dr., $13,383, Wray & Sons Roofing
Tear-off & reroof 1520 W 22nd Ave., $14,300, Phoenix Roofing Inc.
Tear-off & reroof 1315 E 20th Ave., $8,500, Ark Valley Inc.
Tear-off & reroof 1317 E 20th Ave., $8,500, Ark Valley Inc.
Replace porch & siding 1500 E 2nd Ave., $2,000, Super Siding LLC
Tear-off & reroof 1413 W 15th Ave., $7,600, H & H Roofing
Re-roof 100 E 36th Ave., $786, Kristopher Investments LLC
Re-roof 3910 Spyglass Dr., $13,600, Phoenix Roofing Inc.
Repair front porch area and sidewalk replacement 322 W Avenue B, $1,000, Flores, Moises and Silvia
Re-roof 38 Sunset Dr., $3,900, Phoenix Roofing Inc.
Reroof 1200 E 11th Ave. Lot E-10, $3,000, Titan Realty Inc.
Install replacement windows 1310 Landon St., $7,604, Woodbridge Home Exteriors
Kitchen & bath remodel 809 Bannock Burn Rd., $72,000, Rock Consolidated LLC
Replace siding & windows 110 W 23rd Ave., $28,850, Continental Siding Supply
Replace windows 809 W 18th Ave., $7,152, Continental Siding Supply
Replace siding 59 Faircrest Dr., $21,581, Continental Siding Supply
Reroof 211 E 37th Ave., $6,900, Wray & Sons Roofing
Reroof 609 E 10th Ave., $5,900, Wray & Sons Roofing
Reroof 103 W 30th Ave., $5,800, Ark Valley Inc.
Reroof, replace windows & drywall 1117 Milcon St., $3,900, Clarke, Terrell
Tear-off & reroof 2100 S Bonebrake St., $650, Gress, Susan A.
Reroof garage 228 W 12th Ave., $800, K & S Properties LLC
Remodel house interior and exterior 1600 N Prairie Ave., $3,000, Dilli Kevin L.
Demolish single family residence 120 E 5th Ave., $ - Baker, Logan S. and Kathrine J.
Detached shed 1531 Carey Blvd., $3,128, Likins, Keith W.
install 2 sheds 12x24 and 14x24 1300 E 10th Ave., $11,950, 0 Eldon Belote
Detached shed 4101 N Monroe St., $3,500, Humiston, Jeffery K.
Interior Tenant Finish for Genzada. 517 E 30th Ave., $383,000, Crossland Construction Co.
Kitchen remodel For Westside Baptist Church (Youth Center) 415 W 13th Ave., $37,500, Westside Baptist Church
Tear-off & reroof 2715 N Main St., $23,500, Yutzty Roofing Service LLC.