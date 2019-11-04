Harvey County emergency responders battled a large grass fire in the 3800 block of North Sand Hill Road, northeast of Burrton, this weekend.

Responders received a call of a fire at 12:57 p.m. Nov. 3.

About 300 to 400 acres of land was burned in the fire. No injuries or damage to homes have been reported.

Several nearby structures were potentially in danger during the fire, but all have been protected. Nearby residents were under voluntary evacuations.

Sand Hill Road was closed between Northwest 36th and 60th streets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including fire departments from Burrton, Halstead, Hesston, Newton, Sedgwick, Buhler, Hutchinson and Moundridge. Burrton EMS, Harvey County Communications and the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.