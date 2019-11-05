A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for taking indecent liberties with a teenager, according to a prosecution official.

Timothy Drabick, 44, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to 31 months, or two years and seven months, with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Drabick reportedly took indecent liberties with a 15-year-old girl in May 2018 while in a parking lot of a Leavenworth store, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

He pleaded guilty to the charge May 22, 2019.

During Friday’s sentencing, prosecutors requested that Drabick be sentenced to 32 months, which was considered the standard sentence under state sentencing guidelines. Drabick’s attorney requested probation.

The judge sentenced Drabick to 31 months, which was considered to be the mitigated sentence under the state sentencing guidelines, according to Thompson.