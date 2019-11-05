A driver was able to escape without injury when a grain truck became fully engulfed in flames near Basehor, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported at 2:53 p.m. Thursday at Fairmount Road and 143rd Parkway. The truck was driven by a 63-year-old rural Basehor man.

The fire was extinguished by members of the Fairmount Township Fire Department. The truck was towed from the scene, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.