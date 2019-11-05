There were a number of contested races Tuesday on ballots in Leavenworth County.

Challenger Gary Johnson has won a three-way race for a seat on the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education. He unseated incumbent Jeanette Klamm and also defeated challenger B. Lorance.

Most members of the Basehor-Linwood school board represent districts within the school system.

Johnson was elected to the board’s Position No. 3, which represents a southern section of the school district.

Johnson received 398 votes. Klamm received 369 votes, and Lorance received 94 votes, according to unofficial results.

David Frese was elected as the new mayor of Tonganoxie. He defeated Tonganoxie City Council member Rocky Himpel and challenger Sherry Agee.

Frese received 376 votes. Himpel received 234 votes and Agee received 97 votes, according to the unofficial results.

In the race for Tonganoxie City Council, incumbent Lisa Patterson and newcomer Jake Dale have won.

Their were elected as the top two vote-getters in a field of four candidates.

Patterson received 454 votes and Dale received 334 votes.

Among the remaining candidates, incumbent Curtis Oroke received 197 votes and challenger Zachary Stoltenberg received 188 votes, according to unofficial results.

In a race for Position 2 of the Tonganoxie Board of Education, incumbent Kaija Baldock defeated challenger Connie O’Brien. The vote was 707 to 504, according to unofficial results.

An amendment to the Kansas Constitution also was on the ballot Tuesday.

A majority of Leavenworth County voters approved the amendment, 4,191 to 2,456.

And as of press time, the “yes” vote for the amendment was leading in the statewide tally by a 60% to 40% margin, according to unofficial results.

If approved, the amendment will end the state government’s practice of adjusting census numbers for military personnel and college students when it comes to drawing districts for the Kansas Senate and Kansas House of Representatives.