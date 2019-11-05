Two incumbents will be returning to the Leavenworth City Commission. And they will be joined by one new commissioner.

Incumbent Nancy Bauder finished first Tuesday in a field of seven candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission. Newcomer Camalla Leonhard also was elected to the City Commission as well as incumbent Mark Preisinger.

There are a total of five members on the Leavenworth City Commission. Bauder, Leonhard and Preisinger will be joining incumbents Jermaine Wilson and Mike Griswold. Wilson and Griswold did not face re-election this year.

Candidates for Leavenworth City Commission run for at-large positions.

As the top two vote-getters Tuesday, Bauder and Leonhard were elected to four-year terms. As the third-place finisher, Preisinger was elected to a two-year term.

Bauder received 1,334 votes. Leonhard received 1,228 votes. Preisinger received 1,110 votes.

Among the other candidates, Annette Hamilton received 891 votes, Michael Lay received 757 votes, Christopher Murphy received 712 votes and Jerry Hansen received 700 votes.

This is according to unofficial election results from the Leavenworth County Clerk’s Office.

The results of the election will be certified Nov. 12.

Bauder will be starting her second term on the City Commission.

“I think we’re going to get a lot of stuff done the next two to four years,” she said.

Preisinger expressed his appreciation to the other candidates who ran for City Commission.

“I think all of them have a great love for the city of Leavenworth,” he said.

Preisinger, who has been serving on the commission since 2009, said street maintenance will be an emphasis for the city during the next couple of years. Preisinger said he also is looking forward to more economic growth in the city.

