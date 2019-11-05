Two incumbents have won re-election to the Lansing Board of Education. And two new members also were elected Tuesday.

Two incumbents have won re-election to the Lansing Board of Education. And two new members also were elected Tuesday.

Incumbents Debbie Deere and Michelle McQuillan were elected to new terms on the school board. And Peter Robinson and Aaron Yoakam were elected as new members.

They emerged victorious from a crowded field of candidates.

There are a total of seven seats on the Lansing Board of Education, but only four positions were up for election this year.

Candidates for the Lansing Board of Education run for at-large seats.

There were 12 candidates for the school board this year. The top four vote-getters won the election.

Deere finished first with 936 votes. Robinson finished second with 722 votes. Yoakam finished third with 721 votes. McQuillan finished fourth with 607 votes.

Among the remaining candidates, Susan Werth received 524 votes, Cheryl Runnebaum received 482 votes, Roy Foster received 446 votes, Steve Buffo received 411 votes, Karen Vaughn received 384 votes, Tom Farris received 382 votes, David Baragary received 355 votes and Jay Irwin received 332 votes.

The election results are unofficial. The results will be certified Nov. 12.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR