Two incumbents will be returning to the Leavenworth Board of Education. And they will be joined by two new members.

There are a total of seven seats on the school board, but only four positions were up for election this year.

Candidates for the Leavenworth Board of Education run for at-large positions.

There were seven candidates for the school board this year. The top four vote-getters in Tuesday’s election were elected to the board.

Incumbents Dannielle Wells and John Goodman were elected to new terms. And Judi Price and Michael Powell were elected as new members.

Price finished first with 1,497 votes.

Wells finished second with 1,461 votes.

Goodman finished third with 1,188 votes.

Powell finished fourth with 1,066 votes.

Among the other candidates, Chris Humphrey received 960 votes, Loyal G. Torkelson received 814 votes and Ralph Taylor received 637 votes.

Torkelson currently serves on the school board and had been seeking re-election.

The election results are unofficial. Election results will be certified Nov. 12.

