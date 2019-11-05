While the results from Tuesday’s election are still unofficial, it appears a challenger may have unseated an incumbent member of the Lansing City Council by a razor-thin vote margin.

And in another race, an incumbent member of the Lansing City Council finished Tuesday with a razor-thin lead over his challenger.

The unofficial results show challenger Marcus Majure defeating incumbent Andi Pawlowski by a seven-vote margin, 257 to 250, in a race for a Ward 2 City Council seat. Ward 2 is located in southern Lansing.

And unofficial results from Tuesday show Council member Jesse Garvey winning re-election over challenger Betty Klinedinst by a six-vote margin, 173 to 167.

Garvey represents Ward 3, which covers a west-central portion of the city.

The election results were posted Tuesday on the Leavenworth County government website.

Linda Scheer with the Leavenworth County Clerk’s Office said additional votes from provisional ballots and advance ballots that arrive by mail could impact these close races.

“They could change,” she said.

Results from Tuesday’s election will be certified Nov. 12. That is when Leavenworth County commissioners will meet as the Board of County Canvassers.

Gene Kirby also won re-election to the Lansing City Council on Tuesday in a race for a Ward 1 seat. He had a wider margin of victory over his challenger, Rick Huhn. But Kirby still considered the race to be close.

Kirby defeated Huhn by 143 to 110 votes.

“It was close, which is no surprise,” Kirby said.

Ward 1 comprises a northeast section of Lansing.

Gregg Buehler also was running Tuesday for re-election to the Lansing City Council. Results from his race were not posted Tuesday evening. But Buehler was running unopposed in Ward 4, which is located in a northwest portion of the city.

Pawlowski has been serving on the Lansing City Council since 2002.

Majure currently is a member of the Board of Directors for Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Garvey will be starting his third term on the Lansing Council. He said he is excited about potential business growth in the community.

Garvey said he and Klinedinst, a former member of the Lansing Board of Education, ran honest campaigns.

“I think we both put a great effort into both campaigns,” Garvey said.

Kirby, whose service with the city of Lansing has included a stint as mayor, will be starting his third term on the City Council.

Huhn previously served as the chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Kirby said he believes good things are on the horizon in terms of business development in Lansing. He said he is “ready to jump in and keep going forward.”

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR