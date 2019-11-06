Kansas held its general election Tuesday, giving residents a chance to choose their representatives and weigh in on local and state issues. The results for area counties are below.
Note: All Kansas counties included a state question regarding adjustments to the U.S. census. The question asked voters whether the state should adopt a constitutional amendment that eliminates Kansas' adjustments of U.S. census population counts. Currently, the state adjusts population counts regarding nonresident students and military personnel when reapportioning the Kansas Senate and House of Representatives. A vote in favor of the amendment supports the elimination of those adjustments while a vote no supports keeping them in place.
The question will be referred to as "Constitutional amendment" throughout the results.
FINNEY COUNTY
Garden City City Commission (4 positions)
Roy Cessna - 1,597
Shannon L. Dick - 1,295
Deborah Oyler - 1,265
Manny Ortiz - 1,215
Lindsay Byrnes - 1,144
Liset Cruz - 735
Fernando Rodriguez-Infante - 295
Drainage District No. 2 Board of Directors (1 position)
Mark Rude - 333
City of Holcomb
Mayor
No candidates, 109 write in votes
City Council (2 positions)
Nicole A. Faulconer - 137
Tyler Patterson - 121
Yolanda Cox - 108
Levi Heinrich - 82
Garden City Community College Board of Trustees (3 positions)
Beth Tedrow - 2,342
David Rupp - 1,687
Shanda Smith - 1,379
Aaron Kucharik - 1,096
Scott Myers - 894
Vanessa Gaytan - 858
Garden City USD 457 (4 positions)
Dana Nanninga - 1,725
Mark Rude - 1,641
Janene Radke - 1,380
Jennifer Standley - 1,365
Alex Wallace - 1,252
Allison K. Medina - 870
Geovannie Gone-Macias - 776
Elda I. Menjivar - 346
Holcomb USD 363 (one of each position)
Sean Sheets (position 1) - 287
Ryan A. Schreibvogel (position 2) - 259
Jean Johnson (position 2) - 81
Ryan Ruda (position 3) - 316
Curtis Peterson (position 7) - 200
Bryan Kruleski (position 7) - 143
Cimarron-Ensign USD 102 School Board (4 positions)
Roman Van Nahmen - 6
Dori Hilker-Ridge - 6
Chris Bryan - 5
Todd English - 4
Mark Pingsterhaus - 3
Jill Wahl - 1
Sandy Millershaski-Myers - 1
Brandon J. White - 0
Darren Glenn - 0
Shawn Harmon - 0
Jesse Vanley - 0
Questions
BRMP Sales Tax Renewal — Shall Finney County renew a one-fourth of one percent (0.25%) county-wide sales tax, beginning Oct. 21, 2021 and ending Sept. 30, 2027, to cover existing building and road maintenance, including the purchase of necessary equipment, as determined necessary by the Finney County Commission?
Yes - 2,184
No - 1,211
Constitutional amendment
No - 1,668
Yes - 1,517
GRANT COUNTY
City of Ulysses
Mayor
Tim McCauley - 658
City Council (3 positions)
John E. Duran - 444
Sam Guy - 395
Matt Schonlau - 377
Tolan Seger - 391
Larry Velasquez - 293
Ulysses USD 214 Board of Education (one of each position)
Jim Wilson (position 1) - 819
Jamie R. Kratzer (position 2) - 766
Clay Scott (position 3) - 763
Diana L. Nunez (position 7) - 554
Shayla Hernandez-Jaquez (position 7) - 250
Question
Constitutional amendment
No - 435
Yes - 340
GRAY COUNTY
City of Cimarron
Mayor
Gilbert Benton - 355
City Council (2 positions)
Mike Coast - 402
Arnie Schilling - 249
Timothy Nation - 145
City of Copeland
Mayor
Gary Gillespie - 31
City Council (2 positions)
J.T. Croft - 31
Blake Bryant - 30
City of Ensign
Mayor
Jim Reinert - 15
City Council (2 regular positions, 1 two-year term position)
Dustin W. Hamilton (two-year term) - 16
Jesus M. Mendoza Jr. (regular term) - 13
Marlinda Henry (regular term) - 11
City of Ingalls
Mayor
Leonard Rodenbur - 35
City Council (3 regular positions, 1 two-year term position)
Eric Zimmerman (two-year term) - 41
Sandra Renzelman (regular term) - 39
City of Montezuma
Mayor
Grant J. Salmans - 130
City Council (2 positions)
D.J. Koehn Jr. - 114
Roger L. Salisbury - 79
Chris Olsen - 35
Cimarron-Ensign USD 102 School Board (4 positions)
Todd English - 393
Chris Bryan - 345
Dori Hilker-Ridge - 313
Brandon J. White - 272
Shawn Harmon - 247
Mark Pingsterhaus - 191
Jesse Vanley - 155
Roman Van Nahmen - 119
Darren Glenn - 93
Jill Wahl - 79
Sandy Millershaski-Myers - 61
Montezuma USD 371 School Board (4 positions)
Daniel Berg - 133
Justin Brant Hendrickson - 131
Ryan Reed - 129
Terry Koehn - 121
Frank Penner - 94
Caprice Powell - 55
Copeland USD 476 School Board (4 positions)
Jeffrey J. Unruh - 36
Travis Jantz - 34
Robert D. Smith - 34
Ingalls USD 477 School Board (4 positions)
Brian Beavers - 76
Joanna Schmeeckle - 70
Jeremy Salem - 60
Matthew Stein - 52
Gayla Rodenbur - 28
Alisha Wehkamp - 28
Anthony Bayer - 22
Jessica Radcliff - 20
Questions
Constitutional amendment
No - 536
Yes - 266
GREELEY COUNTY
City of Horace
Mayor
Nathaniel Mark Larkin - 19
City Council (5 positions)
Cynthia Olson - 19
Robert S. Firner - 18
Janet L. Crittenden - 17
Greeley County USD 200 School Board (4 positions)
Brent Foster - 168
Ginger Gibson - 145
Jeri L. Farmer Smith - 138
Shanon Schneider - 120
Question
Constitutional amendment
No - 133
Yes - 53
HAMILTON COUNTY
City of Syracuse
Mayor
Blake R. Upson - 152
City Council (2 positions)
Michele Boy - 122
Donnie Miller - 82
City of Coolidge
Mayor
Lori Lennen - 4
City Council (5 positions)
Loren Tremain - 8
LeeAnna Moore - 7
Syracuse USD 494 School Board (one of each position)
Ryan Schwieterman (position 1) - 108
Thad DeWeese (position 2) - 205
Dan Kullot (position 3) - 213
Sarah Schwerdfeger (At large) - 204
Question
Constitutional amendment
Yes - 100
No - 92
HASKELL COUNTY
City of Satanta
Mayor
William Patrick Rooney - 137
City Council (2 regular positions and 1 unexpired position)
Erica Olivas (unexpired term) - 133
Wade Sunderland (regular term) - 108
Heath Barker (regular term) - 103
City of Sublette
Mayor
Lawrence Hoerman - 224
City Council (2 positions)
Leon Birney - 144
Jason Vaughan - 133
Cesar Pena - 125
Sterling Hall - 122
Chris Loyd - 27
Sublette USD 374 School Board (4 positions)
Cornelius D. Froese - 275
David Ralph Holloway - 271
Charity Ochs-Lathen - 269
Cesar Pena - 213
Martha Rogge - 177
Chris Loyd - 69
Satanta USD 507 School Board (one position from each district)
Julie York (District 1, Position 1) - 152
Jessica Maria Garcia (District 1, Position 1) - 71
William Henry Hatcher III (District 2, Position 5) - 135
Brenda Friend (District 2, Position 5) - 88
Kilah Dunn (District 3, Position 3) - 208
Satanta District Hospital Board (2 positions)
Lee E. Miller - 165
Gaila Ross - 153
Question
Constitutional amendment
No - 298
Yes - 247
KEARNY COUNTY
Deerfield City Council (3 positions)
Thomas J. Chappel - 76
Michael Bassett - 72
Gilbert York - 11
Margaret Tackett - 7
Shad Shapland - 6
Lakin City Council (3 positions)
Don Robertson - 164
Kenton Conner - 38
Jeri Jones Geiger - 25
George Sauer - 23
Ralph Goodnight - 2
Lakin USD 215 School Board (4 positions)
Nelson W. Rider - 253
Troy L. Michel - 236
Kenny Waechter - 232
Dan Patterson -220
Sheila Malliot - 123
Deerfield USD 216 School Board (4 regular positions, 2 unexpired positions)
Mark S. Goerhring (unexpired term) - 83
Jerrad Webb (unexpired term) - 62
Casey Harmon (unexpired term) - 58
S. Elizabeth “Lizzy” Slack (unexpired term) - 7
Kyle Miller (unexpired term) - 2
Casey Harmon (regular term) - 80
Mary Chipley (regular term) - 64
Keith Miller (regular term) - 61
Isaac Luna (regular term) - 60
Amanda Johnson (regular term) - 58
Richard Braun (regular term) - 52
Erin Greer (regular term) - 44
Morgan Butteris (regular term) - 37
Joel Mersmann (regular term) - 25
LANE COUNTY
Dighton City Council (3 positions)
Christine Birney-Carter - 154
Curtis Hanna - 64
Jeff Schmalzried - 34
Dighton USD 482 School Board (4 positions)
Zach J. Dowell - 269
L. Curt Vogel - 254
Darla Schmalzried - 244
Brian Leighty - 25
Healy USD 468 School Board (4 positions)
Daniel Sharp - 39
Alex Patrick O’Rourke - 37
Efrain Prieto - 3
Walnut Creek Extension District Board (2 positions)
Austin Bretz - 8
Darcy Johnston - 7
Question
Pit Bull Ban — Should the city of Dighton’s ordinance prohibiting the possession of pit bulls, Stafford-bull terriers, American pit bull terrier breed or the American Staffordshire bull terrier breed of dog or any combination thereof be abolished?
Yes - 131
No - 124
Constitutional amendment
No - 202
Yes - 138
SCOTT COUNTY
City of Scott City
Mayor
Everett M. Green - 452
Treasurer
Renee A. Cure - 504
City Council (one for each ward)
Louis H. “Bo” Parkinson (ward 1) - 79
Barbara Wilkinson (ward 2) - 179
Perry L. Nowak (ward 3) - 108
Craig S. Richards (ward 4) - 142
Scott County USD 466 School Board (4 regular positions and 1 unexpired position)
Scott Noll (unexpired term) - 624
Jon Berning (regular term) - 535
Stephen Kucharik (regular term) - 527
Andrew Trout (regular term) - 521
Lynnette Robinson (regular term) - 447
Question
Constitutional amendment
No - 374
Yes - 267
STANTON COUNTY
City of Johnson City
Mayor
Bryan Ellis - 159
Randy Morris - 73
William C. Umberger - 55
City Council (2 positions)
Seth Nelson - 229
Elizabeth K. Shirk - 221
City of Manter
Mayor
Jerry Tedder - 18
City Council (2 positions)
Glenn Gerber - 19
Daniel D. Jeske - 13
Stanton County USD 452 School Board (one of each position)
Letticia McKinney (position 1) - 366
Tyce McMillan (position 2) - 306
Rhett Seyb (position 3) - 254
Brian Peterson (position 3) - 138
Matt Canny (at-large) - 326
Hospital Trustee
Karla Kay Dimitt (position 4) - 314
Question
Constitutional amendment
Yes - 152
No - 148
STEVENS COUNTY
City of Hugoton
Mayor
Jack E. Rowden - 282
City Council (2 positions)
Jason Teeter - 362
Frankie D. Thomas - 342
City of Moscow
Mayor
Kevin Staggers - 14
City Council (2 positions)
Curtis Crawford - 11
Hugoton USD 210 Board of Education (4 positions)
Mike Persinger - 458
Barry D. Hittle - 373
Ed Stevenson - 349
Todd Gayer - 339
Paula M. Rowden - 310
Moscow USD 209 Board of Education (4 positions)
Brandi Lahey - 95
Grace Eisenhower - 81
Mark Horyna - 61
Tammy L. Sutherland-Abbott - 51
Antonia “Toni” Crawford - 39
Terry A. Pierson - 32
Question
Constitutional amendment
No - 331
Yes - 254
WICHITA COUNTY
City of Leoti
Mayor
Charles Hughes - 241
Keat Knobbe 96
Tyrrell Tankersley - 2
Tony Hernandez - 1
Jack F. Riley - 1
Gene Harkness - 1
Justin Mason - 1
City Council (2 positions)
Tammie Meyer-Givens - 240
Tyrrell Tankersley - 177
April Hernandez - 171
Roger Porter - 2
Keat Knobbe - 1
Mona Herbers - 1
Steve Fetty - 1
Benjamin Gardner - 1
Scott County USD 466 School Board (4 positions)
Scott Noll (unexpired term) - 2
Jon Berning (regular term) - 2
Stephen Kucharik (regular term) - 2
Lynnette Robinson (regular term) - 2
Andrew H. Trout (regular term) - 2
Wichita County USD 467 School Board (4 positions)
Brian Gerstberger - 371
Jason L. Koehn - 364
James V. Myers - 349
Rita Ann Wiles - 248
Bruce E. Loy - 243
Autumn Ames - 194
Dave Strain - 1
Charles Hughes - 1
Vaughn Elder - 1
Benjamin Gardner - 1
Question
Constitutional amendment
No - 257
Yes - 198