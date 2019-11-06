A rural Leavenworth man was killed when a utility vehicle overturned, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

A rural Leavenworth man was killed when a utility vehicle overturned, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 1:43 p.m. Monday at 193rd Street and Shawnee Road.

John Paul Jauernig, 71, reportedly was driving a John Deere Gator XUV north on 193rd Street when he attempted to negotiate a right turn onto Shawnee Road. The vehicle went off the road and rolled over. Jauernig was pinned under the vehicle, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Jauernig was declared dead at the scene by Leavenworth County EMS personnel.