Leavenworth’s police chief acknowledges that a settlement has been reached with family members of a man who was fatally shot in 2017 by a Leavenworth police officer.

But Chief Pat Kitchens said he will not comment further about the settlement.

“That is only one part of the matter that is settled,” Kitchens said.

Kitchens noted that a criminal case is still pending against former Officer Matthew R. Harrington.

Harrington, 26, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with involuntary manslaughter.

The charge stems from a July 11, 2017, shooting in Leavenworth that resulted in the death of Antonio Garcia Jr.

Harrington later was fired from his job with the Leavenworth Police Department. Kitchens accused the former officer of violating a policy that governs deadly force.

Kitchens said the pending criminal case is the primary reason he will not comment further about the recent settlement.

The Kansas City star reports Garcia’s family reached a $1 million settlement with the city of Leavenworth and the former officer in a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit.

“We’re aware of that, that they had reached a settlement,” Kitchens said. “The city’s insurance company is essentially who that is with.”

Harrington, who remains free on bond, has filed a motion seeking to have his criminal case dismissed.

Harrington is arguing he is immune from prosecution under state law because he acted in self defense.

A hearing was held Thursday on the motion. The judge gave attorneys 21 days to file additional memorandums regarding the motion, according to court records.

