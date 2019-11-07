Today's installment from Throwback Thursday takes us to the intersection of East 11th Avenue and North Airport Road.

In 1929, the city wanted to upgrade its airport facility from the Albright Airfield at Avenue G and Halstead Road. At that point, the Hutchinson Municipal Airport was born at 4th Avenue and soon-to-be-opened Airport Road. Rowland Wells built an aircraft hangar there to make it official.

Almost 20 years later on Sept. 15, 1949, site work commenced for the new Administration Center and Control Tower. The $375,000 project was funded by half the costs bared by the CAA and $275,000 came from a 1946 bond issue approved in 1946. Labor was supplied by the PWA and the Navy airbase men. The new Administration Center and Tower opened on April 9, 1951, to throngs of local airplane enthusiasts (estimated at 6,500). Jim Freeman was the airport manager.

Today, the Airport Administration Center and Control Tower today at 1100 North Airport Road is managed by Pieter Miller.