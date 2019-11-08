A man was sentenced in Leavenworth County to more than two years in prison for stealing more than $100,000 from his brother's bank account, according to a prosecution official.

Christopher Haugland, 38, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court to 31 months, or two years and seven months.

He pleaded no contest to a felony theft charge in October, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Haugland reportedly used his brother's identification to withdraw $101,000 from his brother's account April 23 at Exchange Bank in Easton.

The funds were provided to Haugland in the form of cash and cashier's checks. Haugland later used two of the cashier’s checks to purchase a car in Johnson County, according to Thompson.

"This is a very sad case," Thompson said in a news release. "Family should support you, not steal from you."