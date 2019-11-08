A man accused of attacking a Leavenworth police officer has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

A man accused of attacking a Leavenworth police officer has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Anthony A. Dunkle, 36, appeared in court Wednesday for what had been scheduled as a preliminary hearing. But he waived his right to the hearing and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 22, according to court records.

Dunkle is charged with felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an April 16 incident in downtown Leavenworth.

Dunkle allegedly walked in front of a patrol officer’s vehicle. Dunkle then allegedly walked up to the officer’s driver-side window, which was rolled down, and began punching the officer, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

During the altercation, Dunkle reportedly made comments about previously being arrested by the same officer.

Dunkle will be asked to enter a plea during the arraignment.