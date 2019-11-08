Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant near Tonganoxie and seized marijuana and various items with THC, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

The warrant was served at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at a mobile home in the Paradise Mobile Home Park.

During the search, members of the Sheriff’s Office seized 0.5 pounds of marijuana in a dried, natural state. Deputies also seized several packages of THC-laced gummy bear candies, THC vape cartridges and butane hash oil.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, according to the WebMD website.

Deputies also seized THC shatter. Undersheriff Jim Sherley described it as an edible substance.

Digital scales and $500 in cash also were seized.

Three people, two 19-year-old men and a 53-year-old woman, were at the residence at the time of the search. No arrests were made.

Sherley said the results of the investigation will be forwarded to prosecutors for possible charges.