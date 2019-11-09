A state senator who represents Leavenworth and Lansing has announced he will be running for another term next year.

State Sen. Kevin Braun, R-Kansas City, Kansas, announced in a news release that he will be a candidate in 2020.

Braun represents the 5th District of the Kansas Senate which includes Leavenworth, Lansing and a portion of Wyandotte County.

Braun was appointed to his Kansas Senate seat last year following the resignation of former state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald.

“I am very proud of how I represented my constituents in 2018-2019 and I look forward to representing them in 2020 and beyond,” Braun said in a news release. “This is a campaign about maintaining Kansas values.”

He argued in the news release that some want to see Kansas follow the lead of New York and California with what he described as failed socialist policies. He argued these policies result in high taxes and reduced personal freedom.

State Rep. Jeff Pittman, D-Leavenworth, has announced he also plans to run for the 5th District Senate seat next year.

Pittman currently represents the 41st District of the Kansas House of Representatives.