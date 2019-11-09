Today’s Birthday (11/09/19). Generate profitable results this year. Steadily strengthen communication channels and networks. Celebrate a buzz-worthy creative achievement this winter, leading to changes in your educational exploration. Expect a summer cash flow kink before new horizons reveal stunning views. Savor priceless experiences with those you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Discover a structural problem with a personal project. Talk about the results you want and get practical advice. Invest in education for future growth.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Let go of preconceptions and assumptions. Conversation can lead to powerful possibilities. Plan in detail before taking action. Relax and let your subconscious work on it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A crazy idea might even work. Work out structural discrepancies. Figure out roles and responsibilities. Share talents, energy and resources. Powerful negotiations convince others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate favorable terms. Take extra care with professional costs and expenditures. Research for long-lasting quality and value. Your influence is on the rise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Long-distance travels could face delays or breakdowns ... instead, find what you need in your own backyard. Make a lucky connection with interesting future potential.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial challenges confront a shared venture. Communication is your golden key. Apply it to every locked door. Look for silver linings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss new developments with your partner. A brilliant suggestion is worth investigating. Proceed carefully and thoughtfully. Resolve an issue for long-term benefit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow down to navigate an obstacle or barrier. Don’t try to force things. Prioritize health and wellness. Reinforce physical structures, and practice to build strength.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A disruption could affect your long-term romantic plans. Stay in close communication to adapt to changes in real time. Share what’s in your heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. Listen to all views and come to a consensus on solutions to implement. Create a beautiful possibility together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to a structural breakdown by communicating and connecting with talented allies. Reveal your ideas in private and practice diplomacy. Advance with expert support.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Changes could provoke unexpected expenses. Wait on an expensive decision. Costs can vary widely. Research to avoid getting burned. A beneficial development alters the score.