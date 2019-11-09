Saturday

Nov 9, 2019 at 9:15 AM


Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

6-Man

Semifinal

Cheylin 52, Golden Plains 36

Moscow 62, Weskan 53

8 Player DI

Regional

Caldwell 30, Medicine Lodge 18

Canton-Galva 58, Lebo 8

Hodgeman County 62, Spearville 54

Little River 44, Ness City 42

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 52, Maranatha Academy 6

South Central 43, Attica/Argonia 6

St. Francis 52, Hill City 0

Wichita County 54, Clifton-Clyde 38

8 Player DII

Regional

Axtell 46, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 0

Centre 46, Crest 0

Hanover 36, Frankfort 32

Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Minneola 18

Osborne 40, Sylvan-Lucas 6

South Barber 62, Norwich 22

St. Paul 28, Waverly 18

Thunder Ridge 64, Wheatland-Grinnell 18

Class 1A

Regional

Centralia 46, Northern Heights 14

Inman 43, Elkhart 13

Jackson Heights 6, Valley Heights 0, OT

Olpe 56, Uniontown 0

Pittsburg Colgan 29, Hillsboro 21

Plainville 53, Ell-Saline 21

Sedgwick 34, Meade 12

Smith Center 56, Republic County 14

Class 2A

Regional

Conway Springs 40, Eureka 7

Garden Plain 56, Belle Plaine 0

Hoisington 48, Lakin 7

Humboldt 60, Southeast 14

Nemaha Central 29, Rossville 21, OT

Norton 34, Cimarron 6

Riley County 14, Southeast Saline 8

Silver Lake 62, Riverton 21

Class 3A

Regional

Andale 49, Clearwater 0

Beloit 28, Colby 14

Cheney 30, Wichita Collegiate 13

Frontenac 20, Galena 6

Perry-Lecompton 35, Holton 21

Prairie View 35, Columbus 0

Scott City 28, Concordia 0

Topeka Hayden 14, Jefferson West 6

Class 4A

Regional

Andover Central 45, Augusta 7

Arkansas City 13, Winfield 3

Bishop Miege 57, Bonner Springs 16

Buhler 24, Mulvane 0

Chanute 30, Louisburg 21

McPherson 14, Goddard 8

Paola 42, KC Piper 14

Tonganoxie 45, Spring Hill 24

Class 5A

Regional

BV Southwest 37, KC Schlagle 14

DeSoto 31, Shawnee Heights 0

Maize 31, Emporia 0

Maize South 41, Hays 10

Mill Valley 42, Olathe West 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 34, St. James Academy 7

Wichita Bishop Carroll 35, Andover 7

Wichita Northwest 48, Great Bend 14

Class 6A

Regional

BV North 42, Gardner-Edgerton 41

BV West 42, SM Northwest 29

Blue Valley 24, Olathe East 7

Derby 49, Wichita West 13

Junction City 54, Dodge City 7

Manhattan 49, Lawrence Free State 28

Olathe North 56, KC Wyandotte 13

Topeka 56, Lawrence 35