With the counting of additional advance ballots, a Lansing City Council race has tightened. But the outcome has not changed, the county clerk said.

The race between incumbent council member Andi Pawlowski and challenger Marcus Majure is now within four votes. But Majure continues to lead.

Majure and Pawlowski faced each other in Tuesday’s election in a race for a Ward 2 City Council seat.

When votes were counted after polls closed Tuesday, Majure led the race for by seven votes.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said her office has added votes from advance ballots that arrived in the mail after Tuesday.

Klasinski said the law allows advance ballots that arrived in the mail after Election Day to be counted as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday and delivered by Friday.

Klasinski released updated vote totals on Friday following that day’s mail delivery.

With the inclusion of the additional advance ballots, Majure picked up four votes and Pawlowski picked up seven votes. This raised the tally to 261 votes for Majure and 257 for Pawlowski.

Lansing had another close race for a Ward 3 City Council seat. In that race, incumbent council member Jesse Garvey had a six-vote lead over challenger Betty Klinedinst after votes were counted Tuesday evening.

Since then, Garvey has increased his lead by one vote from an additional advance ballot that arrived in the mail.

The tally in that race now stands at 174 votes for Garvey and 167 votes for Klinedinst.

Provisional ballot votes from Tuesday’s election have not yet been counted. But Klasinski does not believe there will be enough votes from qualifying provisional ballots to change the outcome of any of the races.

Votes from provisional ballots will be counted Nov. 12. That is when Leavenworth County commissioners will meet as the Board of County Canvassers to certify election results.

The results will be canvassed during a meeting that is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Leavenworth County Courthouse.

On Thursday, election officials conducted an manual audit of election results from two randomly selected precincts for two contested races, which also were randomly selected.

Klasinski said the audit was required under a new law.

The two races that were randomly selected for the audit were for the Lansing Board of Education and Tonganoxie City Council.

Klasinski said the hand count results from Thursday’s audit matched the results of a machine count on Election Day.

