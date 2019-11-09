There has been a continuance in the case of a man facing a murder charge in Leavenworth County as parties attempt to work out a resolution.

Anthony J. Dorsey, 29, is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder, and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred Sept. 30 on Interstate 70 in southern Leavenworth County.

Dorsey appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for a status hearing. Dorsey’s attorney, Clinton Lee, asked the judge to schedule another status hearing. Lee said the defense and prosecution are in discussions trying to resolve the matter.

Lee requested at least 30 days. Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd did not object to the continuance.

District Judge Michael Gibbens continued the case until Dec. 4.

Dorsey allegedly was fleeing from law enforcement officers Sept. 30 on I-70 when he was involved in a crash. Another driver, Nathan Pena of Brookfield, Illinois, was killed in the crash.

Dorsey previously had been released on parole from the Kansas Department of Corrections. But he was considered a parole absconder at the time of the crash.

Dorsey remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

