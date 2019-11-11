Pratt City Commissioners look towards raising the age for legal sale of vaping and tobacco products.

Subjects of vaping and water line details gathered the most attention at the Pratt City Commission meeting Monday, November 4, with action on the vaping issue put on hold and action taken on the Pratt Airport Water Line Project.

A proposed city ordinance, triggered by health concerns relating to vaping, would prohibit the sale or distribution of electronic cigarettes, liquid nicotine/vaping products and tobacco products to persons under the age of 21 in Pratt. The proposed ordinance, drafted by City Attorney Regina Probst, was modeled after an ordinance recently adopted by the City of Topeka.

“It’s something to think about. It isn’t something we have to do tonight,” said Mayor Doug Meyer.

City Commissioners had received a showing of support for the ordinance age change from 18 to 21 at their regular October 21 meeting from Pratt High School Principal Steve Blankenship and several PHS students.

At the October 21 meeting, Meyer thanked the group for attending and showing their support of the proposed ordinance, and said that as a pharmacist, he is aware that nicotine is as addictive as heroine and that addiction happens quickly.

Commissioner Don Peters asked the students present if they had been asked to try vaping. Speaking for those students, Blankenship said they had all been asked and that they were looking for ways to say “no.” Raising the age-limit to make this type of activity illegal would help all students in the long-run.

Violation of the proposed tobacco-sales ordinance would carry a minimum fine of $200.

Commissioners discussed ways to get more community input about the sale of tobacco age limit before voting on the proposed tobacco ordinance.

Probst suggested using social media to seek community views about the legal tobacco age limit.

Regarding the subject of the city waterline going north to the Pratt Airport, commissioners unanimously approved awarding the low of six bids in the amount of $1,427,615.00 to APAC-KS of Hutchinson for the final phase of the project.

Michael Younger, PE of Evans-Bierly-Hutchinson & Associates, P.A., recommended the award, noting there was a $355,000 split between APAC-KS’s low bid and the high bid of $1,798,321.90 by Newark Construction Company, Inc. of Goddard. Other bidders were Midlands Contracting, Kearney, NE, $1,453,360; DLS Underground, Harper, KS, $1,598,359.07; Walters-Morgan Construction, Inc., Manhattan, KS, $1.735758; and Wildcat Construction Company, Inc., Wichita, KS, $1,7785,730.

Younger said the bid award would be contingent on approval by Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Commissioners also approved Younger’s recommendation requesting a loan amendment in the amount of $200,000 with principal forgiveness of 30 per cent.

Acting City Manager Bruce Pinkall said that the bids were higher than anticipated on the project which will deliver city water to the airport to replace the current water system there that has been targeted by KDHE for high nitrate content.

Pinkall said the additional cost to the city for the approved project would be about $8,000 annually.

“We can be conservative in plans for the future and rebuild capital reserves,” Pinkall said.

Motion to approve the bid award was made by Commissioner Jason Leslie, with concurrence by Mayor Meyer and Commissioners Zach Deeds, and Gary Schmidt. Commissioner Peters was out of town on family matters and unable to attend.

“It’s been a long time coming.” Mayor Meyer said of the project. “It gives us more options and productive ones.”

Rambat said he expected the construction phase of the airport water line project to begin in spring 2020.

In other business:

*Commissioners learned that there was no official opposition from neighboring property owners regarding the request for demolition of the historic Veterans of Foreign Wars building at 701 East First Street, made by Bob Blasi at the October 7 City Commission meeting. The city is awaiting final approval from Topeka to issue the demolition permit to Blasi and his business partner Kenny Roberts, who purchased the property at auction last March.

*City Finance Director Diana Garten reported a downward trend in city sales tax revenue, reflected by revenue loss of $11,729 for October 2019 from October 2018, noting that the closing of some businesses could have made the impact.

*City of Pratt Public Works Secretary Lola Shumway, who is also the city’s certified flood plain manager, was awarded a plaque by Steve Samuelson of the Kansas Division of Water Resources/Floodplain Management recognizing her work which resulted in a 15 per cent discount on flood insurance to Pratt property owners in designated flood plain areas.

*Pratt Electric Utilities Director Jamie Huber reported that he received lots of compliments about the refurbished historic lights recently installed on the west side of North Main Street.



