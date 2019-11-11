You see them along the highways in Kansas and may wonder how they managed to grace our roadways.

It's those stone markers signifying the route of the Santa Fe Trail.

At the beginning of the 20th century the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution had concerns about this nation's quickly vanishing historical locales.

A growing population and the Industrial Revolution was threatening many of these sites.

On Nov. 5, 1902, D.A.R.'s Kansas State Regent, Fannie Geiger Thompson, brought up her dream of the Kansas D.A.R. preserving the Trail by marking the Kansas section.

At the time, the Trail's significance to the history of the American west was practically forgotten. Most had no idea the Trail existed or where it could be found.

This Trail marking project caught on and the Kansas State Historical Society, the Kansas Legislature, the Kansas Department of Education, and the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad all joined in this endeavor.

Unfortunately, Fannie Thompson did not live to see her dream come true. She passed away in the spring of 1903. Her successor, Emma Stanley, the wife of Kansas governor W.E. Stanley, finished the project in 1906 and 1907.

Most of the 90 plus markers across our State still exist because Mrs. Stanley insisted they be constructed of long lasting granite rather than composite stone which is a crumbly combination of concrete and pebbles.

The cost for 89 markers was $1,546.29. The Old Settler's Association and the D.A.R. placed another six special markers, some of which cost up to $300 each.

The D.A.R. didn't have to pay for all this themselves. The State Legislature allocated $1,000 to the Kansas D.A.R. in 1905. Additionally, school children in Kansas pitched in to help by collecting $584 in pennies on Kansas Day, 1906.

Soon other states' D.A.R.s got involved and marked portions of the Santa Fe Trail in their states. As a result, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico and Oklahoma are also graced with these markers along the Santa Fe Trail.

The Santa Fe Trail could have been lost in history if not for the great efforts of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Ford County has its share of D.A.R. markers.

Some are on private property and some have been moved from their original location.

The Santa Fe Trail Association has challenged Trail aficionados to find existing markers and send pictures.

For more information, visit their website at https://santafetrailcenter.org/dar-markers/.