Snow and subfreezing temperatures did not stop the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade on Monday during the event’s 100th anniversary.

“I think it went quite well,” said Ed Gunnels, this year’s parade chairman.

Despite the weather, Gunnels said there was a good turnout for the parade and a large number of participants.

Charley Shoemaker, executive chairman of the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Committee, acknowledged crowds were smaller than normal for this year’s parade, which took place in downtown Leavenworth. But he also believes there was a good turnout given the weather conditions.

“There were people all up and down the street,” he said.

Diane Smith, secretary for the Parade Committee, said a number of scheduled entrants ended up not participating. But Smith was worried many more would drop out of the event.

“We still had a pretty good turnout as far as participants,” she said.

Among the participants was Kansas Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers.

“I got a really warm welcome on a cold day,” Rogers said after the parade.

Rogers said he met many people from Fort Leavenworth and the Leavenworth community.

During the parade, Rogers read a proclamation from Gov. Laura Kelly honoring the parade’s 100th anniversary.

Smith said she received inquiries regarding whether Monday’s parade would be canceled because of the weather including a call from a reporter for USA Today. But Smith said wars involving American troops are not stopped because of bad weather, so the parade honoring veterans will not be canceled.

The theme for this year’s parade was “100 Years of Honoring Our Veterans.”

The tradition of the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade began Nov. 11, 1919, which was the first anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of World War I. This first observance took place before the holiday was officially called Veterans Day, according to a website for the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade.

Shoemaker and Smith will be retiring from their positions with the Parade Committee. But Smith said they will serve as advisers for the next parade.

Shoemaker, who has been involved in the parade for 53 years, said he has seen worse weather conditions than what paradegoers experienced Monday.

