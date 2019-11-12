A Lansing road improvement project has been selected for a new Cost Share Program being offered by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The project will pay for improvements to the intersection of Kansas 7 Highway and Eisenhower Road. Lansing Public Works Director Mike Spickelmier said city officials are looking to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the intersection.

Spickelmier said the city of Lansing is the primary sponsor for the project. But Lansing and Leavenworth officials agreed to jointly submit the project.

The K-7 and Eisenhower Road intersection is located along a boundary line that separates the two cities.

It is anticipated the construction of the improvements will cost about $2.1 million. As part of the Cost Share Program, the Kansas Department of Transportation will provide about $1.68 million for construction costs.

Spickelmier said the cities of Leavenworth and Lansing will be responsible for about $420,000 of the cost of construction.

He said expenses related to engineering also will be part of the Cost Share Program.

The project was one of 22 selected for the first round of projects for the new Cost Share Program. State officials announced the list of projects last week.

“These projects demonstrate communities’ commitments to improve the quality of life for their citizens and to do so in a practical manner,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release. “This program also demonstrates the great things that happen when communities and the state work together.”

About 100 applications were submitted from across Kansas for the first round of the new program.

Spickelmier said the fact that Leavenworth and Lansing are working together may be one reason the K-7 and Eisenhower Road project was selected for the program.

Spickelmier said city officials are looking to add lanes to the intersection and improve the timing of the traffic control signal.

He said the city of Leavenworth previously commissioned a study to look at possible improvements to the intersection.

The announcement that a QuikTrip will be opening on one of the corners of the intersection has made the desire for improvements to the area more pressing, Spickelmier said.

“We do want to get started as soon as we can,” he said.

But he said construction work for improvements at K-7 and Eisenhower Road will not begin until after a DeSoto Road project is completed. He said the DeSoto Road project likely will be completed in late summer 2020.

