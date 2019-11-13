A local business owner has announced he is running for the 41st District of the Kansas House of Representatives in 2020.

Pat Proctor will be running as a Republican candidate for a district that includes much of the city of Leavenworth.

Proctor said he wants to help bring jobs to Leavenworth.

“I’m about putting people to work and creating jobs,” he said.

He said the tax environment in the state in recent years has made it difficult for businesses to grow.

Proctor lives in north Leavenworth. He said there are many people in his neighborhood who are unemployed or underemployed, but they fear a change in their employment status will cause them to lose benefits they are receiving.

Proctor said the way government is trying to help people is preventing them from improving their lives. He said lawmakers have to find a way to help people that does not put a salary cap on their lives.

Proctor believes these are things that can be addressed in the state Legislature.

Proctor is a retired Army colonel. He is an assistant professor of homeland security at Wichita State University, teaching there a couple of days per week.

He and his wife own the Baan Thai Restaurant chain which has a location in Leavenworth.

Proctor said he collected the necessary signatures to file by petition and has submitted paperwork to get his name on the ballot.

The 41st District of the Kansas House of Representatives currently is represented by Jeff Pittman, a Democrat from Leavenworth. But Pittman has announced plans to run for the Kansas Senate next year.

