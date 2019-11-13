Lansing race tightens to three-vote margin

With the inclusion of a provisional ballot, a Lansing City Council race tightened to within three votes, but the outcome remained unchanged Tuesday.

Provisional ballots from the Nov. 5 election were counted Tuesday as Leavenworth County commissioners met as the Board of County Canvassers to certify results.

Going into Tuesday’s board meeting, Marcus Majure was leading the race for Ward 2 of the Lansing City Council by four votes.

Only one provisional ballot was counted in the Ward 2 race. And the vote from this provisional ballot cut Majure’s margin of victory over incumbent council member Andi Pawlowski to only three votes.

According to the official results certified Tuesday by commissioners, Majure received a total of 261 votes and Pawlowski received 258 votes.

“That's close,” said County Commission Chairman Doug Smith.

County commissioners typically meet on Wednesdays. But commissioners met on a special day and time Tuesday so they could attend a Kansas Association of Counties conference in Wichita.

Commissioner Vicky Kaaz did not attend Tuesday’s meeting. Smith said Kaaz, who is a voting delegate at the conference, had to leave early for Wichita.

However, Kaaz appointed Judy Wells to be her representative on the Board of County Canvassers.

With additional advance ballots that arrived in the mail after Election Day and provisional ballots, voter turnout for the Nov. 5 election now totals 16.42% in Leavenworth County, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

She said there are 43,649 registered voters in Leavenworth County, and 7,168 of them participated in the election.

Klasinski said there were 37 provisional ballots from the Nov. 5 that she considered qualified to be included in the vote count. Only one of these provisional ballots impacted the Ward 2 race in Lansing.

She said there were 16 provisional ballots that did not qualify for inclusion in the election. She five of these provisional ballots were from people who registered after voter registration had closed for the Nov. 5 election. And 11 of the provisional ballots were filled out by people who were not registered at all in Leavenworth County.

There was another close race in Lansing for a Ward 3 City Council seat. This race was unaffected by any provisional ballots, and the margin of victory for incumbent Jesse Garvey remains seven votes.

According to official results, Garvey received 174 votes and challenger Betty Klinedinst received 167 votes.

Anyone wishing to have a recount for any of the races from the Nov. 5 election has until 5 p.m. today to make the request, Klasinski said.

“They would have to pay for the recount,” Klasinski said.

Votes from the qualifying provisional ballots were counted during Tuesday’s meeting, and Klasinski provided board members with updated results.

The Board of County Canvassers voted unanimously to accept the results from the Nov. 5 election.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR