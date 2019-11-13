A post-trial motion hearing for a woman convicted of murdering her estranged husband in Leavenworth has been continued until after Christmas.

The hearing for Barbara M. Frantz, 53, was scheduled to begin Tuesday. But the hearing was continued at the request of the prosecution.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said information has come up in the case, which was turned over to a detective.

The hearing was continued until Dec. 26 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Frantz was convicted last year of first-degree murder.

She was charged after her estranged husband, Gary, was shot Jan. 27, 2017, in a parking lot in downtown Leavenworth.

Frantz has not yet been sentenced in the case. She remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Attorneys for Frantz have filed a motion seeking a judgment of acquittal for their client or a new trial.

It is unclear what information has emerged in the case. However, Frantz mailed a letter to the Leavenworth Times arguing there have been new developments regarding a person the defense identifies as an alternative perpetrator.

The letter, dated Oct. 31, was mailed from the Leavenworth County Jail.

Frantz is scheduled to appear in court today so the judge can take up a request for a reduction of her bond.

