The artwork of a student of St. Paul Lutheran School in Leavenworth is being featured in a Keep It Clean Kansas calendar.

Sixth-grader Irisa Laongbua’s artwork will be the featured image for the month of July in the 2020 calendar, according to Kristi Pankratz, director of communications for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE sponsors the Keep It Clean Kansas calendar art contest each year.

Laongbua and other 12 other winning students were recognized last week during an event in Topeka.

“It was kind of fun to see other artists,” she said.

Laongbua was congratulated by KDHE Secretary Lee Norman, Deputy Secretary Leo Henning and Bureau of Waste Management Director Julie Coleman.

The sixth-grader was presented with a framed copy of her artwork that was signed by Gov. Laura Kelly.

Laongbua also was presented a backpack.

Laongbua’s artwork is an outdoor scene that features a western meadowlark, which is the state bird of Kansas, as well as sunflowers.

Laongbua worked on the picture as a school project using colored pencils and markers.

She learned last month that her submission had been selected for the calendar.

“I was really excited but kind of nervous,” Laongbua said.

She said she was nervous about being in the spotlight.

The Keep It Clean Kansas calendar competition honored one student in each grade level from kindergarten to 12th grade with one of the winning submissions being selected for the cover of the 2020 calendar.

Laongbua’s submission was judged to be the best among the sixth-grade entries.

A committee of volunteers picked the top five entries from each grade level. And employees of the KDHE voted on the winning entries, according to Pankratz.

Members of the public can request copies of the 2020 Keep It Clean Kansas calendar by emailing jessica.ruiz@ks.gov or calling 785-296-1617. Calendars are limited to two per person.

This is not the first time Laongbua has been a winner in an art contest.

Laongbua said a drawing she created of Abraham Lincoln was recognized in February as part of the University of Saint Mary’s annual Lincoln Event.

