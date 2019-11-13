1. Entrepreneurship Cafe: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 13, The Clayworks at Disability Supports, 1125 North Main Street, Hutchinson. Cost: Free. No matter what phase of entrepreneurship you’re in – be it an aspiring owner, someone who's owned a business for a few years, a veteran owner, or a seasoned business expert – you are invited to join the Reno County Entrepreneurship Task Force and SCORE Mentors for an Entrepreneurship Café. Enjoy coffee, light breakfast foods, and the chance to share insights with each other, build connections, and hear from two local entrepreneurs who will share their start-up experiences: Shane Iwashige, of The Rock Group, and Holly Thomas, who recently opened Holly’s Sweet Treats in downtown Hutchinson. Each presenter will then welcome questions from participants. The event is free.

2. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 6:15 p.m. Nov. 13, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Every Wednesday, you'll learn how stepping on your mat can help relieve stress, joint pain, muscle discomfort, and more. One hour, beginner-friendly, all-levels class. The cost to attend class is $10 per class or $40 per month. Members of the Art Center can purchase tickets for $7 per class or $28 per month.

3. Blood Drive: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Trinity Catholic High School, 1400 E 17th Ave, Hutchinson. Walk-ins welcome or schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.