HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System is sponsoring a name the robot contest for it’s newest Xi Robotic system.

Any school age child is welcome to submit a name until November 22. Five finalists will be chosen and the names put on social media from November 27 through December 6 for the public to vote. The winner and finalists will be announced on December 16. The winner of the contest will be awarded $250 and each of the 4 finalists will receive $50.

HaysMed has provided robotic surgery to patients since 2014. The Xi is the second robot the hospital has purchased. The purchase of the Xi robot was made possible by the generous support of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the HaysMed Foundation.

To submit an entry go to www.haysmed.com/nametherobot or you can contact the marketing department at haysmed@haysmed.com for a paper copy.