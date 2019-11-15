Topeka police officials said a search warrant that was served Thursday afternoon in the city's Oakland neighborhood netted authorities drugs, weapons and cash.

The search warrant was served around 3:10 p.m. at a residence in the 1200 block of N.E. Forest.

Topeka police Lt. Jerry Monasmith said the search "revealed a large amount of narcotics, numerous firearms and drug proceeds."

The search warrant is part of an ongoing investigation, Monasmith said.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.