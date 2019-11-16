Plea deal may be reached

A man charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a 2017 crash in southern Leavenworth County may enter into a plea deal.

Kenny B. Ford, Greeley, Colorado, appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for an arraignment.

“We do have a potential plea agreement that I have discussed with Mr. Ford,” defense attorney Benjamin Casad said.

But Casad said he needed more time to discuss the matter with his client. He requested a continuance of about 30 days.

District Judge Michael Gibbens rescheduled the arraignment for Dec. 13.

Ford is charged with five misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide for a July 11, 2017, crash on the Kansas Turnpike in southern Leavenworth County.

Ford was driving a tractor-trailer at the time of the multi-vehicle crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

