While he is still new to his job, the warden of the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center may be a familiar face in the community. Ron Baker became warden of the CoreCivic facility right after he retired from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Baker spent more 35 years with the Kansas Department of Corrections, retiring as the warden of LCF.

He has been on the job at CoreCivic for about two months.

“I’m still learning a lot of the aspects of CoreCivic,” Baker said.

He spoke Friday at a community relations luncheon for the CoreCivic facility in Leavenworth.

The CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center is a privately-run facility.

The U.S. Marshals Service contracts with CoreCivic to house federal inmates who are awaiting trial at the Leavenworth facility.

Baker said he wants to be out in the community as the warden of the Leavenworth Detention Center.

Baker said the Leavenworth Detention Facility is attempting to fill a number of positions. He said about 20% of the facility’s positions are vacant. He said the bulk of these jobs are uniformed positions.

Baker said CoreCivic is assigning about 45 people from other locations to the Leavenworth Detention Center on a temporary basis “to help get us beefed up.”

The assistant warden at the Leavenworth Detention Center also may be a familiar face to some in the community.

Assistant Warden Claude Maye previously served as the warden of the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth. He retired from that position in 2016. He then worked in Florida before returning to the area.

