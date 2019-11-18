A police chase resulted in a person being taken into custody after that individual's father was found dead Sunday night in a west Topeka apartment, authorities said.

Police were called about 6 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 700 block of S.W. Fairlawn, where a man was found dead.

The dead man was identified Monday morning as Bernard C. Ebert, 69, of Topeka.

The man involved in the police chase was identified as Bryce Ebert, 25.

The cause of death wasn't released pending a coroner's findings, Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said Monday morning.

Details on the case weren't available early Monday, though police said it was being investigated as a suspicious death.

Bryce Ebert was arrested in connection with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, use of a deadly weapon, driving with expired license plates, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, fleeing and eluding, engaging in reckless driving, causing a motor vehicle accident, damage to property and obstruction of apprehension and prosecution.

According to a news release from Shawnee County Parks and Recreation spokesman Mike McLaughlin, the chase occurred about 5:52 p.m. Sunday when a park police officer heard a call regarding reckless driving near S.E. 45th and Berryton Road.

Dispatch advised the car was passing in a no passing zone, McLaughlin said.

The officer was traveling on S.E. Croco Road when he noticed a blue and gray Dodge pickup sitting on the south side of S.E. East Edge Road at Lake Shawnee.

McLaughlin said the officer turned on his lights and sirens, and the driver pulled away.

He said Ebert was driving at a high rate of speed, changing lanes, swerving and cutting off other cars as the chase continued along S.E. Croco Road to S.E. 45th Street.

Ebert stopped his vehicle once, but as the officer ordered him to exit his vehicle via his P.A. system, Ebert began driving in reverse toward the police car, then stopped and began driving again.

McLaughlin said Ebert turned into the shopping center on the northeast corner of S.E. 29th and Croco, swerved to avoid a Sonic restaurant sign, then overcorrected and hit a van parked at Sonic.

Ebert began fleeing on foot and was arrested inside the Sonic.

Topeka police arrived at the scene and took Ebert into custody for questioning.