The Ottawa University football team had 13 players selected to the 2019 KCAC football teams.

Those receiving honors were: Jacob Garcia, Connor Kaegi, Colby Johnson, Colton Davis, Dylan Foos, Karim Powell, Cole Pack, Grayson Work-Fields, Carlos Taylor, Jr., Aaron Schoemann, Matthew Blankenship, Jaylin King, and Devin Johnston.

Garcia, a junior defensive lineman from Corpus Christi, Texas, earned first team all-KCAC for the second straight season. He had 59 tackles (28 solo/31 assisted), five sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and four fumble recoveries. Garcia is ranked 15th in the NAIA in tackles for loss per game (1.7) and 24th in total tackles for loss (24).

Kaegi, a senior punter and quarterback from Ashland, Oregon, earned first team all-KCAC has a punter and was named honorable mention as a quarterback. He earned KCAC Offensive Player of the Week and NAIA Offensive Player of the Week honors once this past season. As a punter, Kaegi had 55 punts for 2,192 yards, averaging 39.9 yards per punt. He had a punt of 66 yards, eight touch backs, five fair caught, 17 inside the 20, and eight punts for 50 or more yards. As a quarterback, Kaegi had a passing efficiency of 126.81, went 248-for-427 through the air, completed 58.1 percent of his passes, threw for 2,639 yards, averaged 263.9 yards passing per game, and threw 26 touchdowns. He rushed for 68 yards on 104 attempts and scored three touchdowns. Kaegi is ranked 10th in the NAIA in passing yards per game (263.9), 10th in total passing yards (2,639), 11th in total offensive yards (2,707), 13th in total offensive yards per game (270.7), 13th in punting yards per attempt (39.9), and 37th in passing efficiency (126.8).

Johnson, a junior linebacker from El Dorado was an all-KCAC selection for the second straight season with his second team recognition. He was named KCAC Defensive Player of the Week once past this season. Johnson finished the season with a career-high 109 tackles (55 solo, 54 assisted). He had four sacks and one fumble recovery. Johnson is ranked 11th in the NAIA in tackles per game (10.9) and 37th in fumbles forced per game (0.2).

Davis, a freshman receiver from Newton, was on the honorable mention squad. He had 52 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns. Davis averaged 9.6 yards per reception and 62.1 yards per game. He was ranked sixth in the NAIA in receptions per game (6.5) and 30th in total receptions (52).

Foos, a junior receiver and punt returner from Dighton, was honorable mention at receiver and as a special team utility player. Foos had 52 receptions for 653 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 12.6 yards per reception and 65.3 receiving yards per game. As a punt returner, Foos had 15 returns for 59 yards. He averaged 3.9 yards per return. He is ranked 29th in the NAIA in receptions per game (5.2), 30th in total receptions (52), and 31st in punt return yards per attempt (3.9).

Powell, a junior receiver from Allentown, Pennsylvania, earned honorable mention honors. He had 41 receptions for 465 yards and 10 touchdowns. Powell averaged 11.3 yards per reception and 58.1 receiving yards per game. He is ranked 48th in the NAIA in total scoring (TDs) (60) and 49th in total scoring (60).

Pack, a sophomore offensive lineman from Inola, Oklahoma, was an honorable mention selection. He was part of an offensive line that blocked for the 13th ranked passing offense per game (267.2), 15th in total passing yards (2,672), 37th in fourth down conversion percentage (.457), 38th in total offense yards per game (367.4), 38th in scoring offense per game (27.7), 39th in passing efficiency (127.5), and 40th in total scoring offense (277).

Work-Fields, a senior offensive lineman from Wichita, was also honorable mention. He scored one touchdown, recovering a fumble in the end zone against Bethany College for the touchdown. Work-Fields helped block for the 13th ranked passing offense per game (267.2), 15th in total passing yards (2,672), 37th in fourth down conversion percentage (.457), 38th in total offense yards per game (367.4), 38th in scoring offense per game (27.7), 39th in passing efficiency (127.5), and 40th in total scoring offense (277).

Taylor, a senior defensive lineman from Wichita, was named to the honorable mention team. He finished the year with 13 tackles (6 solo/7 assisted).

Schoemann, a sophomore defensive lineman from Wellington, earned honorable mention honors. In 10 games, he had 62 tackles (33 solo/29 assisted, six sacks, and 17 tackles for loss. Schoemann is ranked 14th in the NAIA in total tackles for loss (17) and 15th in tackles for loss per game (1.7).

Blankenship, a senior linebacker from Grandview, Missouri, was named honorable mention. He finished with 86 tackles (46 solo/40 assisted), 1.5 sacks, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

King, a junior defensive back from Huntsville, Alabama, was an honorable mention selection. He finished the season with 38 tackles (30 solo/8 assisted), 1.5 sacks, and four interceptions. King is ranked 23rd in the NAIA in interceptions per game (0.4), 23rd in total interceptions (4), and 31st in passes defended per game (1.1).

Johnston, a sophomore defensive back from Crockett, Texas, earned honorable mention honors this season after being named honorable mention as a kick returner in 2018. He had 45 tackles (39 solo/6 assisted) and two interceptions, and 13 pass breakups.