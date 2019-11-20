A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly Iowa man who was last seen in Lawrence and was reported headed to Arizona.

The Lawrence Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a Silver Alert for James Lewis Larson, 90, whose whereabouts were unknown.

Larson is described as being approximately 6-feet tall and weighing 220 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses.

Authorities said he was last seen Nov. 13 in Lawrence in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge four-door hatchback bearing Iowa license plate ASG 448.

Larson was traveling from Iowa to Yuma, Ariz., but hadn't arrived as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on Larson's whereabouts may call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.