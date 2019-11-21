Eight machines were seized as representatives of the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission served search warrants at convenience stores in Leavenworth and Lansing, a spokesman for the commission said.

Fred Waller, an enforcement agent for the KRGC, said the machines are considered illegal gaming devices.

The search warrants were served Wednesday at three stores in Leavenworth and one in Lansing. In addition to the machines, money associated with alleged illegal gaming also was seized, according to Waller.

Employees of the KRGC were assisted by members of the Leavenworth Police Department and Lansing Police Department.

“We assisted with manpower,” Lansing Police Chief Steve Wayman said.

Waller said the search warrants were served at the local businesses after complaints were made and a followup investigation was conducted.

Waller said any machine that requires a person to pay to play for a chance to win a prize is illegal in Kansas other than those in casinos.

“Those are considered gaming machines, and that’s what these are,” he said.

He said companies that distribute these machines may sometimes incorrectly inform business owners the machines are legal.

Waller said there are only four types of legalized gaming in Kansas – betting at dog or horse tracks, gambling at state-owned casinos, the lottery and gambling at approved tribal casinos.

The stores where the warrants were served were said to be the Finish Line, 506 N. Main St., in Lansing and Fast Stop, 1031 Metropolitan Ave., Hometown Store, 111 N. Broadway, and a Conoco station at 300 N. Fourth St. in Leavenworth.

Waller said the cases will be referred to the County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

