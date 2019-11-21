Today’s Birthday (11/21/19). Rake in the silver this year. Strengthen communications infrastructure for growth. Reap benefits through communication and connection this winter before your journey takes a different tack. Make a financial change this summer before your adventure presents delightful new flavors. Conserve and preserve.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance to the next level with a partner. A test or challenge is resolved, with satisfying results. Celebrate together with a favorite treat.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Energize your work with love and passion. Put heart into your performance and it soars. Physical action produces results. Aim for flourishing health and vitality.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Imagine a dream realized, especially with love and romance. Give and take without consequence. Play and have fun with someone attractive. Get creative.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Energize a home-improvement project. Decisions made now can have long-lasting impact ... consider color, lighting and mood. Try things out before committing. Prepare for change.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor breaking news. A creative tack could be in order. Study options and possibilities. Opportunities could hide behind more obvious changes. Consider messaging and responses.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Things could get lucrative. Harvest a windfall. Keep things simple and save extra nuts for winter. Don’t take risks or gamble. You’re building for the future.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance toward a personal goal. Let others know what you’re up to and gain valuable support. Dress for the part you want. Practice with optimism.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Creativity and imagination thrive with peaceful conditions. Careful planning now saves money and time later. Keep a low profile and research options and possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Reconnect with friends. Team efforts can surge ahead. Speculate, collaborate and coordinate. Share resources, ideas and possibilities. Social interactions can open wonderful new doors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities have your attention. Accept an inviting challenge. You can figure out this puzzle. Keep your objective in mind. Bring your strength.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Fair winds and smooth sailing grace your journey. Explore, investigate and discover. Learn from respected elders and teachers. Their guidance illuminates the path ahead.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Tackle detailed tasks to manage financial, legal or insurance matters. Bolster your shared investments through careful monitoring. Add resources where needed. Build for long-term growth.