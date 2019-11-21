People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Leslie Teal Iams, 31, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 11/20.

Sean Dale Jones, 48, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, 11/20.

Lorenzo Juan Ramos, 20, in connection with theft, 11/20.

Larry Kenneth Applebee, 32, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11/20.

Antoinette Rena Walker, 31, in connection with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, 11/20.

Pierce Laviathan Ragsdale, 26, in connection with theft, possession of stolen property, 11/20.

Gary Michael Davis, 33, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, traffic contraband in correctional/care facility, 11/20.