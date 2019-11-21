Authorities are trying to identify a driver who reportedly left the scene after striking a pedestrian in a Leavenworth parking lot, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at Walgreens at Fourth and Limit streets.

The driver was traveling through the parking lot when his vehicle struck a woman. The driver drove away, traveling east on Limit Street.

The woman complained of pain after the incident and was taken to Saint John Hospital, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Witnesses provided police with the tag number of the vehicle as well as descriptions of the vehicle and driver.

Police found the vehicle, a Kia Soul, at the Woodland Village Apartments, which are located off of Limit Street. Nicodemus said officers met with the registered owner at the apartment complex.

The owner of the vehicle is a woman. Witnesses described the driver as a man, so police do not believe the owner was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, Nicodemus said.

The owner indicated her vehicle had not been stolen. But the woman said she did not know the person who was driving her vehicle, Nicodemus said.