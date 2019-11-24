The owners of Jackson Meat, Drew and Jeni Bryan, love a challenge. In 2008, they bought the store, then known as Jackson Frozen Food Center, which opened in 1946. Neither Drew not Jeni were raised on a farm nor in the meat industry. Their work at their new business became trial and error.

“Failure is never a topic of conversation,” Jeni said. “We knew we could make it.”

This year, Jackson Meat was named Ag-related Business of the Year by the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. The couple was honored at the Chamber’s breakfast on Nov. 20.

The Bryans enjoy a challenge. They said a lot of their success comes from their loyal employees and customers. Since taking over the business, they added fresh-baked pies, condiments, hand-picked eggs and, most recently, Hildebrand Farms’ milk – sold in the glass bottle. The store also sells homemade beef sticks and bacon.

“We work right alongside our staff,” Jeni said. “There’s nothing we would not ask anyone else to do that we wouldn’t do ourselves.”

When the Bryans bought Jackson Meat, the store was primarily a wholesale operation. They sold about 20% retail. During the years of their ownership, the Bryans changed the statistics. Currently, the store has a greater retail emphasis. They also continue to process meat on location, do custom work and sell to local restaurants.

The Bryans think it is important to know where their meat is raised. They have relationships with their farmers, mostly from the Reno County area. In addition to chicken, grass-fed beef and lamb, the Bryan’s added elk, bison and specialty beef to their roster. Aside from running the backend of the business, Drew spends his time raising Angus and Wagyu mix cattle. He sells this meat at the store.

“We are the true farm to table concept,” Jeni said. “We like to do research on the products we sell. We have fresh meats, homemade products and excellent customer service.”

Jeni uses her business degree to help with bookkeeping and marketing. The couple’s can-do attitude includes a commitment to customer service and supporting local businesses.

“We’re trying to bring back the hometown feel,” Drew said. “We’re always in here checking on something. We genuinely care about our business, our customers and our staff.”

In addition to offering home deliveries and catering, the couple runs a restaurant, Cattleman’s Café in the beef barn on the state fairgrounds. During fair time, they run several concession stands.

“We offer a lot of healthy options,” Jeni said. “We’re kind of a meat boutique.”