Seth and Jacki Beck were named the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce Farm Family of the year. They and their Plevna Farm, 4b Farms, were recognized by the Chamber at a breakfast on Nov. 20.

Both Seth and Jacki grew up on their family’s multigenerational farms. In 1896, Seth’s great-grandparents settled onto a farm in Plevna – just a few miles west of where the Becks live today. Jacki grew up in Nashville, Kansas. Her dad farmed the family land with her uncles. Now, she and her brothers are fourth-generation farmers.

The couple owns 2,000 acres in Reno County. Along with 50 head of cattle, they grow wheat, soy, milo and sometimes alfalfa. They also have 25 cats and a couple of dogs. Two of their four children were active in FFA.

“I love being out in the country,” Seth said. “I enjoy the quiet and simplicity.”

Seth, who is also a member of the Fairfield USD 310 Board of Education, said when he was growing up he always wanted to live in the city and move off the farm. He got a taste of city living after he graduated high school.

“I lived in town for a year and I wanted to go back to the farm,” Seth said.

Seth and his father Dale help each other during harvest. Dale, who was chosen, along with his wife Diane, as a Reno County Farm Family during the 1980s, continues to work his 2,500 acres on Prairie Farms in Plevna. Along with Seth and Jacki, their boys, Jake, 15, and Ethan, 13, help out with the farms.

“Jake says he thinks he might go into agriculture,” Seth said.

Seth and Jacki say they do not have any plans to do anything different.

“I’m too invested with what I’m doing now to start something new,” Seth said. “There’s been farm in my blood on both sides.”

Jacki feels the same way. She enjoys being together as a family. On weekends, she helps with feeding and watering and moving hay. Currently, she works in town during the week. But she dreams of being on the farm.

“I love the animals,” she said. “I love being together and being able to help him (Seth).”

Seth said he could not imagine doing anything else.

“I like the peace and quiet out here - no close neighbors,” he said. “I like my space.”