This week, readers wondered about zip codes, red lights and Ask Annie.

Q: I’ve noticed there are some businesses north 17th Avenue at Severance that have a 67501 zipcode. Why is that?

Zipcode boundaries are determined by the city and used by the U.S. Postal Service. The 67501 zip code is used south of 17th Avenue, and 67502 for the north.

The short answer? There are a few spots north of 17th Avenue that have 67501 as their zip code because that’s how the boundaries were drawn at the time.

Zipcodes are actually a much more recent invention than they seem. They were introduced during World War II and officially implemented in 1963.

Zip stands for “Zoning Improvement Plan” and was created when the postal service lost a huge portion of their staff who went to fight in the war. Because of this, they needed a simple way to help the understaffed postal service deliver mail effectively.

As for the digits, the first notes the region which the address is located in. Eastern codes begin with 0 or 1, and the Western states like California begin with a 9. The second two digits determine a smaller region that translates to a central post office facility for that area. The final two digits signify the local post office of the address.

The hyphenated four-digit number on the back end is rarely used. This was added to help further specify addresses, but according to Business Insider, the creation of sorting and location technologies removed the need for the additional four numbers.

Q: At the Cosmosphere crossing, when the red light turns to “Flashing Red”, is it legal for vehicles to “stop and then proceed cautiously” through the crosswalk or must they wait for the flashing red to end? I’ve seen vehicles do both (stop and wait, and stop and then proceed). Which is the legal way?

I asked Sgt. Brian Hirt with the Hutchinson Police Department. The legal way to approach the crosswalk light outside the Cosmosphere on 11th Avenue is similar to how one proceeds through any intersection with a flashing red light.

“If it is flashing red, they are required to stop. They can proceed through the flashing light if there is no pedestrian in the crosswalk or not a pedestrian waiting to enter the crosswalk,” Hirt said.

“If it is solid red, they are required to stay stopped until it turns to flashing red. Then the rules above apply to flashing red.”

Q: I am wondering why the Dear Annie column was changed to Amy Dickinson? Just curious.

Certainly. We made the swap this month because we like the column a little better and were able to get a good deal on it. We’ve heard some good things from readers about it and we hope you enjoy it too.

