Look for sunshine and highs around 60 degrees Monday in the Topeka area, according to the National Weather Service.

A chance for rain enters the forecast for Tuesday, when highs should reach the mid-50s.

Then, colder air moves into the area by Wednesday, when highs should only make it to the lower-40s.

Snow is likely on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, as highs should only make it to the lower-40s.

Black Friday promises to be a bit warmer, with highs again in the mid-50s with a chance for rain.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

• Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

• Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Snow and rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Friday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Friday night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

• Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 20%.